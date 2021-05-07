Safe bubble created to support Counselors

The sheer magnitude of the effects of COVID-19 has also affected counselors at Empower Pacific.

They are part of frontline workers providing psychological and mental support to Fijians affected by the pandemic.

Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says a psychological health and safety bubble has been created for these counselors in case they need support.

“If they need to access external mental health and psychological support services, we are very happy to organize external counseling sessions for our staff from a trusted organization or a person who have dealt with them before.”

She adds their safety bubble has created an environment of open dialogue, to reduce stress and anxiety among the team.

Singh says they are dealing with the situation well, using tried and tested strategies to address burn-out.

“At this time, we are also one of those people that are also affected as well because we are human at the end of the day. And we also families to cater for and work has intensified as well as amplified.”

Singh adds they will continue to providing essential support services remotely, targeting people battling mental stress as well as victims of social issues.