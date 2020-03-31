Home

Sadranu appointed interim SA Chair for Lautoka and Ba

Maggie Boyle
April 3, 2020 12:35 pm
Ministry of Local Government has appointed Debra Sadranu as interim Special Administrator Chair [Source: Youtube]

Ministry of Local Government has appointed Debra Sadranu as interim Special Administrator Chair for Lautoka and Ba Councils until the permanent appointment is made.

This is a temporary position during the COVID-19 crisis period.

In addition to Sadranu’s appointment as SA Chair for Nadi and Sigatoka, she is able to share her experience in this position with the neighboring Councils during this crucial time.

Article continues after advertisement

The new SA Chair for Lautoka and Ba says she is looking forward to bringing a positive contribution to the newly appointed CEO and SA team during her interim appointment.

