COVID-19
Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 8, 2021 6:02 pm

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong says his teams are stretched very thin as he calls on Fijians to stay home this Mother’s Day.

Dr. Fong says it is important for Fijians to maintain their small bubble and not expand it by leaving their home to see their friends, putting more people at risk.

The Permanent Secretary says the virus can spread in many ways and it is critical.

“If you live at home with your mother or grandmother, she is in your bubble, and you are in her bubble. If you leave the house to see friends, all of those people you see and speak with add to your bubble, making it bigger. The bigger the bubble, the bigger the risk. Not only for you, but for every other person who shares your bubble with you. So, when you come back home after meeting with friends and you interact with your mother or grandmother again, her bubble gets bigger too.”

Dr Fong says unnecessary movement during mother’s day increases the risk of infection and spreading the virus to those you share a home with.

“My teams are stretched very thin at the moment. But even if they all had every hour of the day available –– that is still not enough time to send them into every home and community to make doubly sure our measures are being enforced.”

While wishing every mother in Fiji a Happy Mother’s Day, the Permanent Secretary says people must stay home to keep our mums safe.

He has also encouraged people not to travel to see their mother if they don’t live together as this may only add to her bubble.

He says sacrifice today will allow us all to be together again, in good health and good spirits, once our victory over this outbreak is secured.

