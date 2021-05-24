Sabha urges followers to observe protocols

Hindus who wish to perform the final rites of their loved ones at the Vatuwaqa Crematorium will now be given one hour to do so.

This is in light with the limitations placed on gathering as only 20 individuals can gather to perform the rituals.

Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Vice President, Ramesh Sharma says this is in line with the COVID- safe protocols in place.

He says the Sabha will also require confirmation that people who are performing the rites are vaccinated.

“So the 20 members can come and once they finish the rituals and depart then the next lot of people will come in to perform the funeral rites so they do not clash and overcrowding does not happen.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had earlier announced that gatherings will now be limited to 20 people indoors and 30 outdoors.