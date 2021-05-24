Sabha emphasizes on COVID-safe protocols

The Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha has welcomed the announcement to reopen places of worship from the 4th of next month.

President, Sarju Prasad says with more Hindu religious festivals coming up, people will now be able to visit temples.

However, he says they will not keep their guard down and will ensure all COVID-safe protocols are in place.

“The announcement made by the Prime Minister to reopen the borders shortly is really a welcoming move and it will really bring about tremendous social, economic and religious and cultural enhancement for the people of Fiji.”

Prasad is also encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had earlier announced that houses of worship can re-open with a 70% capacity once we reach the 70 percent vaccination threshold.