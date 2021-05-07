Rush starts to get last minute shopping done

The rush to get last minute shopping done is evident as there are long queues already present outside supermarkets and telecommunications outlets.

With the Suva and Nausori areas going into full lockdown from 11pm today to Wednesday, people are trying to get their hands on the essentials.

FBC News this morning has seen queues at NewWorld Damodar City right up to the main road, while MHCC and Vodafone Triangle in the heart of the city is no different.

Shop and Save in Nabua also has people lined up right and spilling onto the main road.

The telecommunications outlets are attending to people who are there to withdraw the grocery assistance provide for by government.