Rugby player charged for allegedly breaching self-quarantine

An overseas based rugby player who had allegedly breached self-quarantine measures has been charged.

The accused was arrested after he completed the mandatory self-quarantine process and was cleared by the Health Officials.

He has been charged with one count of failure to comply with lawful order.

He will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

