COVID-19
Rotuma on par with its vaccination campaign

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 18, 2021 12:05 pm

Over 1,000 people on Rotuma Island have been flocking to vaccination centres for the past few days to receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

District Officer, Vatia Vasuca says they’ve reached 83 percent of the targeted population who have received their first dose since the starting of the vaccination campaign last week.

With the ongoing vaccination campaign on Rotuma island, the District Officer is optimistic that the 100 first dose target will be achieved by Friday.

He adds health officials are now visiting communities targeting the elderly who are unable to turn up into vaccination venues.

“Carry out this awareness especially to our elderly with the commission of this vaccine.”

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has commended the response from villagers, which indicates their level of cooperation and understanding about COVID-19.

“I’m really grateful that our fellow Fijians in Rotuma have taken the initiative to ensure that we abide by the Public Health safe measures and also in terms of ensuring that we push on with the vaccination.”

Meanwhile, Vasuca says strict protocols have also been imposed while off-loading cargos at the Oinafa wharf, to ensure none of the islanders come into contact with any crew members.

“We’ve mobilized with the Chiefs and the Lotu and come up with a plan how best we can maintain that status for Rotuma as COVID free.”

All essentials transferred from the cargo ship needs to be tightly sealed as thorough fumigation will be carried out before distribution.

