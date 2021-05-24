Roadblocks hinder frontliners in Kadavu

The blocking of main roads by villagers in lockdown areas in Kadavu is one of the major issues faced by frontliners on the island.

Roko Tui Kadavu, Kitione Raibevu says they are working with village Turaga ni Koros to ensure that main roads and highways are accessible for Health Officials to carry out their work in an effort to fight COVID-19.

Raibevu is urging villagers to only lockdown their village and to keep the main roads free for the movement of the ambulance, Health teams and frontliners who do food ration distribution.

He says getting rid of the virus will continue to be a challenge if villagers do not work together with MOH and the i-Taukei Affairs Ministry.

Raibevu is also urging villagers in the 75 villages in Kadavu to remain at home as the COVID-19 fight continues on the island.

Villagers have also been urged to make work easier for frontliners by providing the right information and get vaccinated.

A total of 257 COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far in Kadavu.

