The COVID-19 virus arrives in waves and a lull can often signal a surge.

The Health Ministry yesterday recorded no new cases of COVID-19.

However, Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says one day of no new cases should not fool anyone into thinking that the storm is over.

Dr Fong says this should not cause Fijians to let their guards down because while it is a glimmer of hope, the road ahead is far from clear.

“I know many of you may have cheered, or felt excited when I said that. It’s a natural reflex to have. But no confirmed cases at this stage is no reason for celebration. It doesn’t mean there are no cases out there.”

Currently, there are 49 active cases of COVID-19, 31 of which are locally transmitted and 16 are active border quarantine cases.

There are two cases in Rakiraki, and health officials are still trying to trace the source.