Risk assessment was taken before easing of restrictions

A risk assessment was carried out by the Ministry of Health before the decision to ease restrictions was made.

Head of Health Protection Dr. Aalisha Sahukhan highlighted that the lives of Fijians remain priority and the Ministry will continue to practice caution.

She has also applauded Fijians for following through with restrictions and measures amid the pandemic.

“We will continue, the Ministry of Health will continue to be part of all these discussions so that all of the measures, all of the opening up that we do will be based on health, based on science, first on lives and then considering livelihood.”

It’s now over 90 days since the first confirmed COVID-19 case and 60 days since the last case.