Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

COVID-19

Risk assessment was taken before easing of restrictions

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 22, 2020 5:40 am
Head of Health Protection Dr. Aalisha Sahukhan [Source: Fijian Government]

A risk assessment was carried out by the Ministry of Health before the decision to ease restrictions was made.

Head of Health Protection Dr. Aalisha Sahukhan highlighted that the lives of Fijians remain priority and the Ministry will continue to practice caution.

She has also applauded Fijians for following through with restrictions and measures amid the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will continue, the Ministry of Health will continue to be part of all these discussions so that all of the measures, all of the opening up that we do will be based on health, based on science, first on lives and then considering livelihood.”

It’s now over 90 days since the first confirmed COVID-19 case and 60 days since the last case.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.