RFMF works with ADF to rebuild Namoli Kindergarten

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces together with the Australian Defence Force are working together in reconstructing the Namoli Kindergarten.

The Kindergarten was severely impacted by both TC Yasa and TC Ana.

Both the teams are operating in a COVID-safe bubble and adhering to all COVID-safe measures as well.

The reconstruction is to ensure that once school starts, children in Namoli Village have a central place of learning to return to.

