RFMF will continue to assist Health Ministry

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 4, 2021 4:54 pm

The Republic of Fiji Military Force has assured arrangements have been made to continue supporting the Health Ministry in the event they need to lock down some of their camps.

There have been cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Navy and among personnel at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua.

RFMF Commander, Viliame Naupoto says the Naval base in Walu Bay remains on lockdown while assistance to the Ministry of Health is coming from other bases like Togalevu.

Naupoto says QEB operations are now divided into bubbles.

“What we have done is create a few bubbles in addition to our camps to give an example for those that work at QEB some of them are located at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, some of them at Nabua Memorial School that is to ensure if QEB is shut down for some reason, the other two bubbles can continue with the work.”

He clarified QEB was only on a temporary lockdown because of a case recorded from within however, the camp is now back up and running.

He says close contacts of the cluster remain in isolation facilities.

