COVID-19

RFMF to remove another personnel for breach

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 12:36 pm
[Source: RFMF]

A military personnel on quarantine duty at a hotel in Nadi has been removed from the facility and is awaiting discharge from the Republic of Fiji Military Force.

RFMF Commander Rear Admiral, Viliame Naupoto told FBC News that the man broke a rule while working at the facility.

It’s believed that he indecently annoyed a guest.

The Commander says the RFMF’s stand on breach of protocols is strong and that is if any personnel working at a quarantine facility or is in quarantine and broke protocols is to be discharged.

Naupoto assured the Military will continue to assist as they have been doing since the second outbreak started in April this year.

