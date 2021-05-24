Home

RFMF to receive sanitisers as COVID-19 fight continues

Sainiani Boila
July 20, 2021 11:17 am
[Photo: Supplied]

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces will be receiving 1,000 litres of Surface Sanitiser & Protectant (Z71) monthly to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The RFMF earlier received 5,000 litres of Z71 as a donation from global biotech company, Zoono Group Limited facilitate by the The New Zealand High Commission.

It says the Z71 formula effectively protects surfaces for longer periods and shields against 99.9% of germs.

[Photo: Supplied]

The RFMF says the product is anticipated to boost their COVID-19 containment efforts.

It adds that from the donation received, 1,000 litres each of the formula has been distributed to the Navy, Force Training Group (FTG), Third Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment (3FIR), Engineers Regiment and the Logistic Support Unit (LSU).


[Photo: Supplied]

