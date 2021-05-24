RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces continues to support the Health Ministry in efforts to contain the COVID-19 threat.

RFMF personnel are currently attached to the Pre Hospital Emergency Care Coordination Centre, which coordinates COVID-19 patient transfers and home retrievals.

They also conduct extractions and medical assessments for COVID-19 patients at their respective homes.

[Source: Supplied]

The team also includes personnel from the Ministry of Health, Fiji Police Force, Fiji Corrections Services, National Fire Authority, St John Ambulance and Volunteer First Responders.

These personnel men the Centre on a 24/7 basis, mainly to receive emergency requests and coordinate the required response at the earliest possible time.

