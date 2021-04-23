RFMF sees criticism as way forward

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is hoping to review some of its operational mechanisms to boost service delivery.

The RFMF received widespread criticism after some soldiers broke protocol at the Tanoa Hotel quarantine facility.

Commander Rear Admiral, Viliame Naupoto says such public outbursts will not detract the military personnel from doing the right thing and what is required of them.

Naupoto maintains they will continue to do justice to the title, ‘public servant’.

“Our job requires integrity – doing the right thing, simply because it is the right thing to do. I know there has been criticism that comes our way. That’s alright, that’s okay.”

The Commander is reminding those serving in the RFMF to demarcate the four bubbles, which are Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Nabuni, FTG in Nasinu, and the Navy.

He has also acknowledged the family of those serving as frontliners during these trying times for their continuous support and understanding.