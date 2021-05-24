Home

RFMF maintains frontline services despite increasing cases

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 21, 2021 3:07 pm

The Fiji Military is using some remote sites to isolate soldiers who test positive for COVID-19.

Commander, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says various measures are being taken to ensure there is enough manpower to maintain frontline services.

The RFMF has one of the highest daily tallies for infections with 31 new cases confirmed yesterday.

Rear Admiral Naupoto confirms the Force Training Group in Nakasi is being used as an isolation facility while there are bubbles at the Ratu Sukuna Memorial School and Nabua Secondary School.

The Queen Elizabeth barracks is being kept clear of all positive cases.

“We are looking at ways of how we can bring them in and then releasing them. We are trying as much as possible to break the lines of transmission. We are thankful that most – if not all of our cases are asymptomatic”.

Commander Naupoto also confirms that he and his family are currently in isolation due to possible exposure to a positive case.

He says this is the third time that they have had to self-isolate, however it is a necessary step, as they do their part to prevent any further transmissions.

