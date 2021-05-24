RFMF lends a helping hand to CWM Hospital

The Republic of Fiji Military Force has once again come on board to support a part of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital operations in these times of uncertainty.

This as a team was deployed to prepare meals to cater around 400 patients since last Friday.

In a statement, the RFMF reveals that the Ministry’s Incident Management Team had requested assistance from the Force after the hospital’s kitchen staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

All the rations were provided by the Ministry and prepared at the Other Ranks Mess at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua.

The Logistic Support Unit was tasked to prepare these meals – an added duty to their primary role of supporting all deployed troops around the country.