RFMF Commander confirms positive case at QEB

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Viliame Naupoto has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva is on a total lockdown.

Naupoto says the decision was imposed after a positive COVID-19 case was recorded from a personnel who was working at a facility within the premises.

He adds imposing this stringent measure is an alternative that they took to allow health officials to thoroughly and effectively conduct contact tracing efforts.

“At this time our hospital, the George Mate Medical centre is infected as we had a positive case there, so we need to also decontaminate the hospital so we can get it back up and running. This does not diminish the support we are providing through the whole effort in assisting the Health Ministry contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Naupoto says primary and secondary contacts of the confirmed case who were in the vicinity have been advised to isolate themselves.

The Military branches including, the Navy, FTG, and Nabuni bubbles are currently spearheading the military operations.

The RFMF Commander adds it will take at least 48-hours to decontaminate the whole area, before a green light be given for QEB to be up and running again.