RFMF caters meals for 300 personnel

A team from the Catering Platoon of the RFMF’s Logistic Support Unit has been based at the Suva Grammar School for the past two months.

They have been using the Home Economics kitchen, preparing three meals a day and supper for personnel deployed to various RFMF outposts in the Suva -Nausori containment zone.

The outposts include Nabua Secondary School, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, Qauia, Engineers Regiment, LSU Bulk Store in Walu Bay and RFMF on-duty guard personnel.

Article continues after advertisement

In total, they cater for about 300 personnel on a daily basis.

Chief Cook Sergeant (Sgt) Saula Lasagavibau says that they work in two shifts beginning at 3.00am and ending at 8.00pm and the second shift begins after lunch.

This is to ensure that the RFMF support in COVID-19 efforts continues.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard