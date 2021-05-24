The Republic of Fiji Military Forces continues to support the Ministry of Health in providing catering services for the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The RFMF had agreed to continue their support for a further two weeks.

A team of 10 soldiers are dedicated to looking into the preparation of daily meals for patients and supper for staff and are led by RFMF Chief Cook, Staff Sergeant Konisi Yabaki.

Article continues after advertisement



RFMF catering for CWMH continues [Photo: Supplied]

Special diet meals are also being provided to patients with special needs such as for diabetics patients.

The total number of meals the team produces in a day is about 1600 food packs depending on the demand from the CWM Hospital.



RFMF catering for CWMH continues [Photo: Supplied]

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard