Rewa EOC team taken into isolation

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 19, 2021 11:30 am

A COVID-19 contingency group is now manning the Rewa Emergency Operation Centre.

This was confirmed to FBC News by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, following the surge in the number of cases recorded from Rewa EOC in the last few days.

FBC News understands that the team from the Rewa Emergency Operation Centre was taken to Nadi for isolation last night.

Article continues after advertisement

The team of frontline workers includes nurses, teachers, forestry officials and military personnel.

Eight cases have been recorded from the Rewa Emergency Operations Centre, possibly linked to the Vunimono cluster.

