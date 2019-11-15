Home

Revised market opening hours nationwide

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 31, 2020 9:50 am
The Ministry wishes to advise the public and market vendors of the change in the market operating hours across Fiji. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Local Government continues to take precautionary measures amid COVID-19.

In light of the national curfew which began yesterday Monday 30th March, the Ministry wishes to advise the public and market vendors of the change in the market operating hours across Fiji.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says all market opening and closing hours have been reviewed and markets will now open from 8am and close no later than 7pm daily.

Special Administrators, market masters and Chief Executive Officers would be responsible for conveying the change in the market opening and closing hours, applicable to all market vendors around the country.

Kumar adds that last weekend some markets were overcrowded and it was evident that people were not adhering to the physical distancing rule.

Whilst emphasising the importance of safety in a market place, the Minister urged members of the public to change their habit and routine when it came to doing their marketing on Saturday.

The Minister adds that information on the decentralised markets will be given out to the public in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Minister also urged all market vendors who have more than three stalls that if they faced difficulties in paying their market stall fees, to surrender some of their stalls.

