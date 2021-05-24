Home

Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 11, 2021 4:20 pm

The protocols for returning residents from travel-partner countries or those visiting friends and relatives will be slightly different.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the returning Fijians will be able to leave travel-safe areas drawn up by the Ministry of Health.

Returning Fijians will need to spend only three days on hotel premises and upon getting negative COVID-19 test results, can move freely.

Article continues after advertisement

“These travellers will want to leave the travel-safe areas, and they can. After spending three days on hotel premises in Fiji, a negative COVID-19 test result will allow these travellers to enter Fijian communities in any location.”

The Prime Minister says the government is entirely confident in its ability to manage the risks associated with quarantine-free travel.

The government also aims to make vaccine passports available to Fijians by early December to allow them to safely travel to and from Fiji.

The list of travel partners, include Australia, New Zealand, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Spain, France, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan, and most Pacific Island Countries and Territories.

