Retirement funds are safe: Koroi

The Fiji National Provident Fund has assured its members that their retirement funds are safe despite the withdrawals under the COVID-19 relief package.

Chief executive, Jaoji Koroi says the current assistance withdrawals are being done from the member’s general account and not the preserved account.

“Previously members can preserve up to 3 thirds of their funds and there were 23 grounds of withdrawal but as part of the reform we make sure that there is enough balance for retirement , and you’ll see that we are only allowing members access as per allowed under the law which is their general account”

Koroi has clarified that under the law, members are only eligible to access their general account which makes up around 30 percent of their savings.

“Members have two accounts, one is general account which you can access while still working for various accounts of withdrawal, particularly the housing, medical, funeral unemployment are some of those five key grounds. And we only take that from our 30% 70% is preserved for retirement”

The CEO adds that proper records are being maintained for all applications to ensure accountability.

