Restrictions on movement remain: Police

The Fiji Police is reminding the public that restrictions of movement are still in place despite the uplifting of the containment border.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says people should plan their movements before going out.

Tudravu says many have been turned away from checkpoints because they do not have any valid reason to travel.

He is reminding those in the containment area that they can only move around for food supplies and medical emergencies provided if they follow COVID safety practices.

The acting COMPOL is calling on everyone to be understanding and has patience as the relevant authorities are trying to contain this pandemic.