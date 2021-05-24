Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital

Police have set up a checkpoint at the entry to Labasa Hospital, monitoring and restricting movement into the premises.

FBC News understands one of the two positive cases at the Malau Quarantine facility was brought to the hospital on Saturday night.

The checkpoint was set up yesterday and police were making announcements that only accident and emergency cases as well as maternity cases would be seen at the hospital.

The patient is currently under MOH surveillance.

She is one of 19 Fijians who travelled from the Central Division under the repatriation program last Monday and were put in quarantine at the FFI Facility in Malau, outside Labasa for 14 days.



The FFI Facility in Malau

Another group of 27 Fijians who came from the Western Division are in quarantine at the Labasa College girl’s dormitory.