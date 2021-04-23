Home

Restricted movement in Viti Levu from tomorrow

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 4:40 pm
There will be restricted movement in Viti Levu from tomorrow.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says this will come into effect from tomorrow evening from 7pm to Monday 4am 26th April.

He is urging people to stay at home during this time.

Dr Fong says if these protocols are ignored and there are more cases then he will be forced to recommend a national lockdown in particular for Suva Nausori and Lami corridor.

