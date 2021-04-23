There will be restricted movement in Viti Levu from tomorrow.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says this will come into effect from tomorrow evening from 7pm to Monday 4am 26th April.

He is urging people to stay at home during this time.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says if these protocols are ignored and there are more cases then he will be forced to recommend a national lockdown in particular for Suva Nausori and Lami corridor.