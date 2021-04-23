Restricted movement from today

There will be restricted movement in Viti Levu from today.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says this is not a lockdown but there will be restricted movement across Viti Levu from 7 tonight until 4 am Monday.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says during this time only movement for essential purposes will be allowed.

He is urging people to stay at home and to only move if there is an urgent need to adding that the restriction in movement is not a curfew.

“You don’t leave your home at all, that’s a curfew. So if you are found walking around at 2am, you get arrested. Essential movement is what I defined previously, you want to go to the pharmacy, you got a medical problem that you need to sort out, you urgently need food, and you go quickly but you come back quickly. But if you are seen loitering, with a group of boys playing rugby or sitting in the grounds having a carton of beer, you will be stuck.”

Dr Fong says during this time, people will be allowed to access medical services, visit the pharmacy or buy essential items from shops and supermarkets.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says if these protocols are ignored and there are more cases, then he will be forced to recommend a national lockdown in particular for Suva Nausori and Lami corridor.

Fijians are advised to adhere to all necessary protocols to ensure everyone is safe.