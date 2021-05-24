Response strategy changes, severe cases take priority

Only severe cases of COVID-19 will now be entered into isolation centres while others who do not display severe symptoms will have to isolate at home.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says their resources are limited and their response must now be targeted to where it is needed most.

“Over the next few weeks, as cases increase, our isolation capacity will become severely tested. As that happens we need to identify and treat those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19. This is why moving forward, our isolation facilities will be dedicated to patients who are most at risk of becoming severely ill or dying from the virus.”

He adds more than 3,000 people who are currently in home isolation or dedicated facilities are expected to recover. The priority now is to care for those who become severely ill and those who may die from COVID-19.

A new team has also been set up at the ANZ Stadium in Suva to help transport patients who become severely ill, from homes or isolation centres to COVID care facilities.

The Ministry has also set up a new toll-free number 165 in case someone in-home isolation develops severe symptoms.

Based on these new response strategies, the Health Ministry will need to redirect its manpower.

“This phase of our response requires that we move our personnel from the field into ministry offices so that they can check in with patients remotely. It saves time by allowing us to check in with more patients so that there are fewer delays in flagging a case of severe disease. We are also supplementing internal staffing with final year medical and dental students from FNU.”

Dr Fong confirms they have made provisions for more beds in Laucala Bay Suva in anticipation of increasing cases of severely ill people.

“We are also establishing an intermediate COVID care facility at the National Gymnasium with at least 50 beds for patients who develop severe symptoms. If need be, we have identified additional space in the areas to expand the capacity if necessary.”

Those at high risk include people over the age of 60, those with medical conditions including hypertension, diabetes, heart or lung disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer or those who are obese.

