Resort worker on temporary release worried about future

A staff who works at one of the prominent resorts in the Mamanuca Island has revealed that around 15 of them have been released temporarily.

This is due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the tourism industry.

Speaking to FBC News only on a first name basis, Ulamila says they were sent on temporary release last week.

She says it has not been easy for her as she also has a son to look after.

Ulamila says they have also not being informed when they will return and this is a concern for her.

According to Ulamila, she has already started looking for a temporary job in order for her to keep food on the table for her family.

She says that at the moment it’s a bit easy as her family has been supportive however, if the situation worsens she will need to find employment within the next few days.

Ulamila says that more than 100 staff are currently employed at the resort with some also asked to take early leave.