Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

COVID-19

Resort worker on temporary release worried about future

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 18, 2020 12:52 pm
Mamanuca Island [Source: Fiji Guide]

A staff who works at one of the prominent resorts in the Mamanuca Island has revealed that around 15 of them have been released temporarily.

This is due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the tourism industry.

Speaking to FBC News only on a first name basis, Ulamila says they were sent on temporary release last week.

Article continues after advertisement

She says it has not been easy for her as she also has a son to look after.

Ulamila says they have also not being informed when they will return and this is a concern for her.

According to Ulamila, she has already started looking for a temporary job in order for her to keep food on the table for her family.

She says that at the moment it’s a bit easy as her family has been supportive however, if the situation worsens she will need to find employment within the next few days.

Ulamila says that more than 100 staff are currently employed at the resort with some also asked to take early leave.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.