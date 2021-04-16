Resort worker had contact tracing app disabled

The resort worker who has tested positive for COVID-19 did not have her CAREfiji App turned on.

The 53-year-old and her family of 11 attended a funeral in Tavakubu over the weekend. The woman had already been exposed to COVID-19 at the time.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong confirms while she did download the CAREfiji App, it was disabled because the Bluetooth feature on her smartphone had been turned off.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says had the App been working, their contact tracing efforts would have been more successful.

Stay with us for more on this story.