COVID-19

Resort staff encouraged to turn to their land

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 1, 2020 11:06 am
Rosie Holidays & Ahura Resorts Fiji Managing Director Tony Whitton.

Majority staff at the Rosie Holidays, Likuliku Lagoon Resort and the Malolo Island Resort who are temporarily unemployed are resorting to land use.

According to Rosie Holidays & Ahura Resorts Fiji Managing Director Tony Whitton, most of the staff have been encouraged not to rely on the assistance alone.

“Many of our staff have gone back to the Vanua, reconnected with families at their villages and that is the amazing thing about Fiji as with this storm many that are in the villages that are very subsistence go to the ocean for their fish and rely on their land for produce will see very limited disruptions to their lives and its really us in the urban areas so we are encouraging our staff to reconnect with their land again.”

Whitton believes it will be tougher in the coming months and urged his staff to also stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 600 staff from the Ahura Resorts Fiji and Rosie Holidays are temporarily unemployed.

Click here for more on COVID-19

