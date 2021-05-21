Home

Resort assists staff to make a living

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 31, 2021 12:35 pm
The Uprising Beach Resort

A resort in Pacific Harbor is assisting its staff through various initiatives to ensure they are able to meet their needs during this second wave of COVID-19.

The Uprising Beach Resort management is helping its workers through lovo fundraising to assist staff who are hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Director Rene Munch says even though the resort is closed, he kept paying his staff, however, it has come to a point where he can no longer continue doing this.

“My bank accounts are dry. I have even downsized my property to give the staff money but now I said to think outside the box. We are not a resort anymore. We have vehicles, mobile phones, we are able-bodied, and we have land assets and resources to use for them to make money for themselves.”

Munch says apart from this initiative, a piece of land along the highway has also been allocated for the staff to sell market produce.

“So we have cleared a bit of area, we have leveled it off with gravel, again I told the staff here’s a vacant lot and to be creative, create a community market where people can come and sell at one spot.”

Munch says some roles at the resort became redundant and the staff were moved into other roles while some moved on.

Two years ago the resort had 86 staff, today they’re left with fifteen.

