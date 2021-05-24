Resilience shown by people in Kadavu commended

Health Officials who are currently conducting contact tracing and screening in Kadavu have commended the resilience of villagers.

Health Ministry’s Chief Surgeon and FEMAT Clinical Leader in Kadavu, Doctor Josese Turagava says hospitality shown by members of the community is pleasing and to an extent, the government doesn’t have to feed the patients.

Doctor Turagava says this high community spirit has also helped health officials to effectively and efficiently execute their duties in these villages and settlements.

Despite resistance shown by a very few community members.

“A lot of people are still moving around. It’s a lot easier to control the Fijian villages because you got the Turaga ni Koro and Community Health Worker controlling it. They are able to contain people and are able to see people who are crossing borders.”

Doctor Turagava adds screening and assessment have been completed in 65 villages and 18 settlements to date.

Adding that the support from the Vanua is greatly needed.

