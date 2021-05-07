Home

Residents of Raiwaqa and Raiwai staying indoors

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 7, 2021 4:30 pm

Many Fijians living in Raiwai and Raiwaqa in Suva are staying indoors as health officials are coming around to screen them and take swab tests.

FBC News noted there was less movement and hardly anyone went to the Fever Clinic.

The cases of COVID from the area played a big role in this and Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says these Fijians need to stay at their homes to prevent any further community transmission.

The Public Rental Board flats in Raiwai were also monitored for outsiders not to enter unnecessarily.

Mobile screening teams have been out in the community from early this morning to try and test as many residents as possible.

The team says they will try and complete the task today as they may base in another community tomorrow.

