Residents excited about borders opening

Residents in Wainadoi are eagerly awaiting the re-opening of the border.

FBC News visited the area today and residents say they are optimistic of some good news any day now.

Resident, Kitiana Tuirukuruku says the past three months have been a challenge for the family as they normally travel to Navua to sell some of their produce.

She adds their commercial farming business came to a standstill in May.

“We normally sell some flowers and other agricultural produce at the market. My family have to endure challenges during the lockdown period as accessing the market and other essential services towards Navua were made difficult. Now we are looking forward to the opening of the Wainadoi border.”

Entrepreneur, Iliesa Silimaibau says containment borders and lockdown has been a blessing for some, while others are just waiting to move around freely.

“It should open some other doors for us being having this crisis and the lockdown, most of us got another way of getting income. You may leave work, you have other challenges outside doing farming etc.”

Police continue to monitor the movement of people and exchange of goods at the border, ensuring adherence to COVID safe protocols.

