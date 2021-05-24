Reservoir Road community benefit from seed distribution

With the assistance of home gardening seeds from the Ministry of Agriculture, a small community at Reservoir Road in Suva is making use of the little plots of land available to them.

Recipient Kalesi Volatabu says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected thousands of Fijian jobs and there’s uncertainty – however it has taught them to be resourceful and work together as a community.

Volatabu says the initiative has allowed the younger generation in the urban area to gain some knowledge on how to plant and grow their food.

Article continues after advertisement



[Kalesi Volatabu Source: Ministry of Agriculture Fiji]

She adds the majority of households have run out of seeds and are requesting more from the Ministry.

The seed distribution is a means to ensure food security among Fijians suffering from the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard