Reserve bank reduces recommended lending rate

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has reduced its Overnight Policy Rate in the hope that it will ease borrowings for consumers due to the effects of COVID-19.

The OPR has been dropped from 0.50 percent to 0.25 percent, or 25 basis points.

The OPR is the Central Banks recommended rate for commercial banks to use as a basis to issue loans.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali says due to declining consumer and business confidence, the reduction should provide necessary stimulus to the domestic economy.

Consumption and investment are also showing signs of slowing down while credit growth continues to decelerate.

The OPR is not a compulsory directive to commercial banks, but an effort to influence the commercial lending market.

The RBF adds the negative effects of COVID-19 on the tourism industry will affect wholesale and retail trade, construction, transport and manufacturing sectors, including Government revenue.

Ali says the magnitude of the economic slowdown will depend on how long the pandemic persists.

Bank liquidity remains adequate, totaling $669 million as at 17 March 2020 while foreign reserves are also adequate at $2,264 million as at this morning.

The RBF hopes a reduction in the OPR will help stimulate demand by reducing the cost of borrowing and support much-needed consumption and investment.