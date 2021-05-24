Home

Reports of Logani border breaches emerge

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 6:01 am
The Logani border

A number of Fijians residing in areas outside the Suva-Nausori containment area, beyond the Logani border are illegally entering the zone through bush tracks.

Logani Village Headman, Peni Gade says the incident has been happening for weeks despite repeated warnings about the risk of being exposed to the virus and breaching COVID restrictions.

Gade says these warnings seem to be falling on deaf ears, as people from outside the containment zone continue to track through the bushes of Logani to reach the Bau Tikina road en route to either Nausori or Suva.

“We were surprised as to who must have indicated the alternative route. I think residents along the Logani Sebi road were deceived with money just to point out these shortcuts to these culprits.”

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has directed the Eastern Division team to look into the concerns raised and close the gap now.


Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho

Qiliho says the Force is also working closely with the Health Ministry to identify those who crossed the border to isolate themselves for 14 days.

“There will be more questions asked at checkpoints and screening people back those that are unnecessarily moving about. Those are the type of things that we are looking back, being tougher in our enforcement on these issues.”

Qiliho adds checkpoints have also been erected in the area.

Meanwhile, the Logani Village Headman says the risk of Logani villagers contracting the virus is still high as there is a lot of movement and exchanges between people at the border.

