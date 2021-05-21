Reports of infected people drinking kava with others

The Ministry of Health has revealed that a number of infected individuals have reported that they have been drinking kava with others in their clusters in recent weeks.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says drinking grog is becoming a significant factor in the spread of the virus.

“Grog drinking involves close contact with others and drinking out of a common cup, which creates perfect conditions for the virus to spread from one person to another”.

Dr Fong adds while kava is part of our culture and social life, people must refrain from sharing grog with others from outside their household during this pandemic.

The Permanent Secretary is also urging Fijians to refrain from sharing grog bowls with colleagues after work, during work, or anywhere else.