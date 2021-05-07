Reports of breaches among church leaders surface

A few reports of some Church leaders breaching the COVID-19 safety protocol has come to light over the past few days.

Methodist Church of Fiji General Secretary, Reverend Iliesa Naivalu is disappointed with some church Ministers and lay preachers caught breaching the social gathering restriction.

Reverend Naivalu says some church leaders have been found guilty and the Police is currently handling the matter.

Rev Naivalu adds these actions are uncalled for and the church continues to encourage Divisional and Circuit leaders across Fiji to lead by example.

“That has been brought to our attention that some senior ministers as well as lay people have been part of certain functions in the past few days. Some of these cases have been reported to Police.”

President of the Fiji Council of Churches, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong is urging Church Leaders and Fijians to be responsible and do the right thing in these trying times.

“It is the right thing that we should be doing right now. Any good person should be doing this, especially church leaders who are supposed to be an example of doing the correct thing doing what is ethically and morally right.”

The Ministry of Health has directed that no religious service be held until further notice as it works to contain the current wave of COVID-19.