Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
WHO again reminds people to practice good habbits|7,000 swab samples sent to Australia|Replenishment of medicine for SOPD patients|Internet providers record spike in data traffic|Fiji Airways extends flight cancellations|Island students determined to return next year|Biodiversity underpins delivery of all ecosystem service|New vaccination plan to reach wider community|Over 22k ration packs distributed|Numbers swell with 11 testing positive in isolation|New tough guidelines announced for businesses wanting to operate|Assessing team set by Commerce Ministry|MOH clears Labasa contacts|Village mataqali reps to ensure no movement|Youth organization prioritizes mental health|Internal investigation into impersonating case|COVID-19 battle rages on in Fiji|Nadali residents caught off-guard with lockdown|41 arrests in Southern Division alone|Suva returns to life after four days of lockdown|New operating hours for municipal markets|Students and teachers grateful for support|Ministry receives Reproductive Health kits|Australia assists in testing of backlog swabs|Supermarkets buzzing in Suva after lockdown|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Replenishment of medicine for SOPD patients

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 20, 2021 12:43 pm

Special Out-Patients in Lautoka who are unable to go to the Girmit Centre to refill their prescribed medicine are to call the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry says patients can call the 165 toll-free number that will be available from Monday to Friday between 8am to 4pm.

SOPD patients are advised that they can go directly to the Girmit Centre to restock their medicine.

Article continues after advertisement

Those with unstable condition can visit the Punjas Health Centre instead.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.