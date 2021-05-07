Replenishment of medicine for SOPD patients

Special Out-Patients in Lautoka who are unable to go to the Girmit Centre to refill their prescribed medicine are to call the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry says patients can call the 165 toll-free number that will be available from Monday to Friday between 8am to 4pm.

SOPD patients are advised that they can go directly to the Girmit Centre to restock their medicine.

Those with unstable condition can visit the Punjas Health Centre instead.