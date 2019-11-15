Repatriation flight for Samoa flies tomorrow

Fiji Airways will operate a supplementary return flight to Samoa tomorrow to assist citizens and residents to return home.

However there is a criteria for passengers to secure seats.

From Nadi – only Samoan citizens and residents will be able to board.

From Apia – only Fiji citizens, Fiji residents, Staff of the United Nations and European Union, Work Permit Holders, and Diplomatic Passport Holders will be able to board.

Flight FJ1253 will leave Nadi at 10am tomorrow and fly out of Apia at 2.55pm Samoa time.

All guests will be subject to the respective Governments’ requirements for international arrivals. This may include requirements for quarantine or self-isolation upon arrival.