Repatriation flight for Fijians in Papua New Guinea

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Papua New Guinea is a concern for the Fijian government.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the challenges Papua New Guinea is going through is a worry as a lot of Fijians are living there.

A repatriation flight has been arranged for Fijians in Papua New Guinea with a date to be announced soon.

“Papua New Guinea recorded a 20 percent increase from the last update with 3700 cases and 37 deaths. I make a call for all Fijians in Papua New Guinea to come back if they are able to.”

There are 791 people who have arrived from overseas undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine in border quarantine facilities.

Dr Waqainabete also highlighted that the Ministry can now do COVID-19 testing at Lautoka and Labasa hospital and Fiji Centre for Disease Control in Tamavua, Suva.