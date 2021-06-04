Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|Vaccination in Ba concludes today|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|Statements by Tabuya and Rasova wrong and we want them to apologise: RFMF Commander|Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases|Police officers need to follow social media policy|Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location|COVID positive frontliners not part of health response|Fiji receives additional 10,000 vaccines|Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Over 200,000 assistance applications received yesterday|Barber shops and hairdressers can apply to open|No new community outbreaks, positive indicator|Investment Bill 2020 passed|Bulanauca called out for COVID-19 cure method|Livestock supply to FMIB declined over the past few weeks|Sugar City businesses slowly picking up|Reduction must flow down to customers: RBF|MPs speak on military blame game|Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team|Automatic registration for round 6 & lockdown relief|Children to be kept at home while shopping|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 4, 2021 12:15 pm
Ariel view of Suva City.

The reopening of certain businesses under strict COVID-19 measures will benefit thousands of Fijians employed by the sector.

The Fiji Chamber of Commerce says this is an essential step towards economic recovery and allowing people to start earning a living.

The Chamber says the move has brought a sigh of relief for many Fijians who have been unemployed for weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

“The unemployment numbers were rising and people were distressed because of some lack of employment, lack of income and almost little to no income and it’s been more than a month now. It’s very difficult and so we really need to get employment back on track.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation President, Sandeep Chauhan says prolonged closure of businesses will have lots of impacts.

“If we have local manufacturer shutting down then obviously there’s a spiralling effect on job losses and that money not staying within the country but going out of the country.”

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade in collaboration with the Ministry of Health is assessing the application of businesses wishing to resume operation under this COVID-19 situation, while high-risk businesses in Viti Levu will need to remain close for the time being.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.