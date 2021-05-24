Home

Remote villages in Navua receive assistance

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 20, 2021 7:10 am

A non-governmental organization has assisted Fijians in need from 17 different areas in Navua.

Bhakti Marg Navua has been visiting villages in remote areas and assisting single parents, Fijians with disabilities, and those that are medically challenged.

Founder Avineshwar Dutt Sharma says there is an increasing demand for assistance and they are providing whatever help they can offer.

Article continues after advertisement

“So what we do is that we normally take four or six boys with us who are our helping volunteers. They walk down to their home. We had to cross rivers and go through muddy roads to reach out to families.”

Sharma is urging religious heads to be there for the community and to serve people more proactively.

The NGO has assisted more than 160 families in Navua.

