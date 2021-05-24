Home

Remote monitoring of positive cases

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 20, 2021 6:20 am

The Health Ministry will rely on remote monitoring of the thousands of positive cases to ensure those who need medical attention are seen.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says they are now moving into a virtual programme where up to 100 employees will be given a list of those who are positive for COVID-19.

They will then call these individuals to check their medical condition and ascertain if there are people who need urgent care.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’ll try to call them by phone, monitor them. If we find out from that list that there are some high-risk people, then those high-risk people will be seen directly.”

Dr Fong adds the Ministry is no longer doing home visits to test people because the manpower is needed to care for COVID those who become severely ill.

