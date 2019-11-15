Religious programs to air on FBC 2 platform

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will now be airing the religious program “Keep the Faith” on its FBC 2 platform.

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there was a huge demand for religious programs to be aired, especially considering during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sayed-Khaiyum says any religious body that wants to air their sermons or religious teachings can approach the team at FBC.

Article continues after advertisement

“Usually when you know, when human beings are not sure about something, they usually turn towards their faith and this is where as a national broadcaster we want to be at the service of all Fijians by having an outlet for that sort of need as well.”

The program began airing last Friday, 27th March.